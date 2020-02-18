1,964 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Comerica Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 189,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. 791,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,982. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

