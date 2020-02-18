$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.07. 2,362,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.06. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $122.41 and a 12-month high of $208.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

