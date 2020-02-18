$20.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $20.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $85.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.61 billion to $86.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.17 billion to $91.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $333,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,523,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

