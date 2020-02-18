2,216 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.65. 32,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.