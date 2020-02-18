$23.78 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report $23.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $23.90 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $19.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $81.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $82.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.20 billion to $99.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $42.32. 11,851,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.42. JD.Com has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 149,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 766,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 239,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

