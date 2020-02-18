300 Shares in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after buying an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $106.51. 55,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

