315 Shares in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

