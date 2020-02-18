315 Shares in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit