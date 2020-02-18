$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.90 million and the highest is $408.30 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $773,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 892,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

