$88.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report $88.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $78.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $366.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.27 million to $380.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $393.72 million, with estimates ranging from $367.55 million to $417.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.01. 154,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,114. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

