AceD Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,831.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $84,831.00 and $255.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, AceD has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005116 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,616,241 coins and its circulating supply is 10,608,841 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.