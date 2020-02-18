AdHive (ADH) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $179,890.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

