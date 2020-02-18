Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 126,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Also, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 180,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,442.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 330,772 shares of company stock worth $3,456,117. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

