Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEGN. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Shares of AEGN opened at $22.96 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.25 million, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 2.11.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
