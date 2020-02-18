Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEGN. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of AEGN opened at $22.96 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.25 million, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.