AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

AGESY opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. AGEAS/S has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

