Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.76 EPS.

NYSE A traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,313. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

