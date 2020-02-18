Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

