Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Nomura upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.