American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.41-2.51 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 418,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,772. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.