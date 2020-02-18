American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.82. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 5,072,978 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,455,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

