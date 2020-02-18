American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $111.77. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,949. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

