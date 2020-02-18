American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of .
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOBC. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
Shares of AOBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 803,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,284. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
