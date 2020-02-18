American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of .

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOBC. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of AOBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 803,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,284. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

