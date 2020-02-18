Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 281,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,737 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.