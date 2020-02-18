Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 202,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 996.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,174 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 1,167,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

