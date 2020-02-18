Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

NYSE KTB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 16,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

