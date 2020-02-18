Analysts Set BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) PT at $7.67

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 13,143,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

