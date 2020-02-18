Analysts Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT at $18.50

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 144,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.