Analysts Set Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $24.80

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,382. Denny’s has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

