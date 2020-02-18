Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target at $79.90

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,555. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Edison International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

