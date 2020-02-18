Analysts Set WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $8.80

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

WOW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 148,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,584. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 12,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

