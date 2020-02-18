Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 18th (ACIW, AGRX, ARDX, BDRBF, CAG, CRL, CSV, EHTH, HRB, LKQ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 18th:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by the tax industry that has been growing since 2005. The company has undertaken several initiatives to boost both assisted and DIY businesses. The company continues to focus on competitive pricing, investment in product innovation and user experience improvement. The company's solid cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on H&R Block's bottom line, thereby affecting its share price, which has underperformed its industry over the past year. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations.”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $42.50 target price on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

