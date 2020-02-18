Anthony J. Wood Sells 100,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. 19,432,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964,066. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

