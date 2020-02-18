Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,536,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,936,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.