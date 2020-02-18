Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $7.76 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,632,011 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.