ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Down 2%

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.66, approximately 48,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 82,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

