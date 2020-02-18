AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $47.85. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 3,927,800 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after acquiring an additional 669,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,796,000 after acquiring an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

