ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,401.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2,401.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00759679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.