ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.28

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.28 and last traded at C$54.28, with a volume of 7024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.01.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,584,525.60.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

