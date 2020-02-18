Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.59

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 64713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.74 and a beta of 0.64.
Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.
