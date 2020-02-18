Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.59

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 64713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 897,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 45,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

