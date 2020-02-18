Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.68, 1,342,385 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,692,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

