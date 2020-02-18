Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.24 and last traded at C$26.12, approximately 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 143,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total value of C$120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,295.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $326,010.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

