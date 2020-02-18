Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

