Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report sales of $168.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $155.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $559.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.30 million to $566.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $593.10 million, with estimates ranging from $580.51 million to $607.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 229,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,075. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

