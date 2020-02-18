Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 73,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 110,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $35.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

