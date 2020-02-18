Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.25

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 1371927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

