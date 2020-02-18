Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.25

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 1371927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.71.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.
