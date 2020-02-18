Bela (BELA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $64,719.00 and $1.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00772111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,534,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,988,502 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.