Berenberg Bank Reiterates €89.95 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.51 ($92.45).

ETR FME opened at €74.58 ($86.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.68.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

