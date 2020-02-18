BidaskClub Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.