BidaskClub Lowers Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) to Buy

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit