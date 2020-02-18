BidaskClub Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

