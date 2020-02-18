BidaskClub Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.
Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.