bitUSD (BITUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $13.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00010231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03036822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00236469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,284,950 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

