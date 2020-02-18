bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. 529,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

